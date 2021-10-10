AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 17,048 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 195.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 99.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

