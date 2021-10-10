AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,176 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

