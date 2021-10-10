AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,789 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.