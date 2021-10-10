AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AAON by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

