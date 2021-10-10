AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 240.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.95 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

