AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.