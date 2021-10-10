AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $4,507,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPB opened at $95.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

