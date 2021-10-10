AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NCR by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NCR by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $41.24 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

