AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,752 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

CGNX stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.