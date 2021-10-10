AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.