AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,681.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,617.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,526.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

