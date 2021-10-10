AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 24,677 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,677 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

