AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,039 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.96 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

