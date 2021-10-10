AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,717 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $169.97 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

