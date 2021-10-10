AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,906,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $94.07 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.74.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

