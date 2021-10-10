AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 12.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 2,815.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after buying an additional 1,266,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vericel by 19.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after buying an additional 142,018 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,980,878. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.52 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

