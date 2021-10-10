AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have commented on ATGFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

ATGFF opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

