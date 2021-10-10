Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Altimmune by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $483.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

