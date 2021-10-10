Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Amarin accounts for approximately 4.6% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 0.64% of Amarin worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 25.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.02. 1,751,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

