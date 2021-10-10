Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,288.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,357.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,365.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

