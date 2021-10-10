AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of AMC Networks worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

