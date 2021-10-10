Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Amcor worth $118,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

