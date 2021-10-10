Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE AMRC opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 140.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

