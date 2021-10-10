AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of AMETEK worth $534,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $126.19 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

