Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics comprises 3.5% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $113,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $59,149.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 168,151 shares worth $1,755,017. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

