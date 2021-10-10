Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,302,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,219,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $195,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

FOLD opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 168,151 shares worth $1,755,017. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

