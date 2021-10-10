Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

