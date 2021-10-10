Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $7.37 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

