Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $7.37 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.