Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Airgain reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRG. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 56.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 96.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Airgain by 894.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,035. Airgain has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 million, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

