Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce $109.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.60 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $376.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $426.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.