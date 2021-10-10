Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

