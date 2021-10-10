Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $34,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,668.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

