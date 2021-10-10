Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $58.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.07 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.55 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

