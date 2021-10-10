Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE NTB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,787. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

