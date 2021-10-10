Analysts Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 390.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

