Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report sales of $670.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $670.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.10 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

