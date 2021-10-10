Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several equities analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 312,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

