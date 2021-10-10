Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

ASC stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.