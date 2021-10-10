Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.40 Million

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $714.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.07 million. CAE reported sales of $528.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 579,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,131 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

