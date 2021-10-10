Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX remained flat at $$1.22 during trading on Friday. 216,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,210. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $277.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in DURECT by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.