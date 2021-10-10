Analysts Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Intrusion posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.72 on Friday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $11,593,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 72.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $3,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 875.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.