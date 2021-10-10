Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Kelly Services also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA opened at $19.71 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $775.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

