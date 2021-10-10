Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce sales of $199.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $764.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.