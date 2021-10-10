Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Post -$2.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce ($2.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.46). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,283. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after purchasing an additional 753,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

