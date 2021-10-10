Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $39.68. 300,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,531. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.95 million, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

