Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post sales of $117.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $103.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $461.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $511.58 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of TGLS opened at $24.46 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

