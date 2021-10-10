Analyzing Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Broadcom 0 5 22 0 2.81

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.99%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $554.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Broadcom.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91% Broadcom 22.90% 44.27% 13.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 26.09 $33.77 million $0.30 91.60 Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.49 $2.96 billion $18.45 26.71

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadcom beats Shoals Technologies Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.