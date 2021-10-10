Anchor Protocol (ANC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.40 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $360.91 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00005256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.