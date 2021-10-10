AnimalGo (GOM2) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $336,233.00

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $336,233.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00224650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098620 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

