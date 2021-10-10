AnRKey X ($ANRX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $132,053.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $5.68 million and $132,053.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,079,082 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

